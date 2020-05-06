657 more migrants take Motu route

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Another 657 unregistered migrant workers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh entered Malkangiri through the inter-State border at Motu, around 100 km from here, on Tuesday. Of them, 76 belong to other districts like Kalahandi, Cuttack, Koraput and Balangir while 12 are from Jharkhand. The remaining are natives of Malkangiri.

The 12 workers of Jharkhand, who reached Motu from Khamam in AP in a hired vehicle, were allowed by the district administration to leave for their destination. Similarly, workers from other districts were permitted to leave for their destinations on their own arrangements. With Tuesday’s returnees, the number of migrant workers crossing over to Odisha through Motu during the last three days reached 1,740. On Monday, 550 workers had entered Odisha through the inter-State border.

Meanwhile, the entry of a large number of migrant workers into Malkangiri every day has become a major challenge for the district administration. Apart from conducting their thermal screening and put them in quarantine, officials are also making arrangements to ferry the workers to their destinations.

Official sources said teams of police, transport and health staff are camping near the inter-State border at Motu and keeping a round-the-clock vigil to ensure that every returnee is medically examined.Till Tuesday, around 1,428 returnees were put under quarantine in temporary medical camps near Motu. As many as teams are supervising their health condition every day.

On the day, the district administration sent 10 migrant labourers from Rajasthan, stranded in Malkangiri due to the lockdown, to their native town Kota in a special bus. They were provided free masks, sanitiser and food packets before their journey.