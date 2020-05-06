Admin on lookout for 71 WB returnees  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The National Health Mission (NHM) has directed Ganjam administration to trace 71 persons who returned from West Bengal to the district between April 15 and 30. In fact, NHM Director Shalini Pandit has asked Collectors to trace returnees and keep them under quarantine besides sending their samples for test.

Accordingly, Ganjam administration was asked to trace 71 WB returnees who are currently in Sadar area of Berhampur, Gopalpur, Kabisuryanagar, Aska, Jarada, Ganjam, Chatrapur, Buguda, Purusotompur, Bhanjanagar and Golanthara. Calling upon people to provide information on the WB returnees, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange urged them to register themselves for medical screening.

The Collector has entrusted Deputy Collector Dibya Lochan Mohanta to trace the returnees. As a number of WB returnees have tested positive for Covid-19, the State Government is using mobile tracking system to trace persons. It has tied up with various telecom providers for the purpose. While one telecom service provider provided information about 2,900 WB returnees, reports of others are awaited. Majority of the West Bengal returnees testing positive are in Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore.