Another Covid +ve case in Ganjam  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped residents of Ankushpur gram panchayat under Kukudahandi block after one Covid-19 positive case was reported in the area on Tuesday. The 18-year-old youth is a Surat returnee and was lodged in a Government quarantine facility in Ankushpur. He belongs to Buguda.

The youth along with 68 persons had returned to Ganjam on May 3 in a bus. While some of them belonged to Odagaon block of Nayagarh district, the rest are natives of Buguda block of Ganjam. During their medical screening, 11 of them were found have symptoms akin to Covid-19 and their swab samples were sent to MKCH MCH for test. Of those, sample of the youth was found positive and he has been admitted to Covid-19 hospital at Sitalapalli.

While the quarantine centre has been barricaded, the remaining 11 persons have been kept in different rooms of the school. Contact tracing of the patient is underway and the administration has found two of his roommates who stayed with him at Surat. The two had returned to the district on the same day in another bus and are currently in a quarantine facility at Biranchipur under Buguda block. The health staff at Biranchipur facility have been asked to collect their swab samples.

Meanwhile, the State Government released details of two other persons of Ganjam who had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. One is a 17-year-old patient from Tamanda area under Jagannathprasad block. He along with five others used to stay in a flat in Surat.

The youth and three of his room mates besides 53 others had reached Dharakote in a bus on April 30. He stayed in an institutional quarantine facility till May 2. The other patient, a 22-year-old youth had also returned from Surat in a bus on April 30. He travelled with 56 other passengers and stayed in a quarantine facility till May 2. His sample was collected story which tested positive.

Man washes baggage to enter village

A man was forced to wash the baggage and take bath with hot water by locals before entering his village on Tuesday. A bus carrying 57 labourers from Surat reached Seragada on the day. Before reaching Seragada, one of the passengers handed over his baggage to his father-in-law, waiting at Burupada.

While the returnee proceeded to Seragada, his father-in-law went back to his village. However, some locals waiting on the outksirts of the village suspected that the baggage may have been infected and asked the man to clean it with hot water. He was also asked to take a hot bath.