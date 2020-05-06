CM seeks 15,000 tests a day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the Health department to increase the Covid-19 testing rate to 15,000 per day. Although the testing capacity has been increased from 58 a week two months back to over 16,000 a week now, the capacity has to be augmented to isolate as many cases as possible in order to prevent further spread of the infection, he emphasised during a review of Covid situation on Tuesday.

Naveen lauded lab technicians, epidemiologists, doctors and scientists involved in the testing of samples at different laboratories across the State for their efforts to continuously scale up testing rate and delivering results. The highest 3,535 samples were tested on Monday. However, Odisha still lags behind states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in terms of number of tests per lakh population. While Andhra Pradesh conducts highest 240 tests, Odisha does only 102. Bihar and West Bengal are among bottom states with only 23 and 25 tests per lakh population.

The Chief Minister directed for optimum utilisation of the ICMR-approved private laboratories along with the laboratories already working in different Government institutions. Meanwhile, the Government has already initiated the process for acquiring sophisticated testing equipment to be installed in the State-run medical colleges at Koraput, Balangir and Balasore.

“Three COBAS automated machines are being procured to boost testing. The machines will be installed soon,” said Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, in-charge of procurement of medical equipment for Covid-19. As many as 44,663 samples have been tested in the State so far. Apart from RMRC, ILS, AIIMS and Apollo Hospitals, tests are also being conducted at SCB Medical College and Hospital, MKCG MCH, VIMSAR and IGH-Rourkela.