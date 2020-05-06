HC asks police not to arrest accused in certain cases

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued an advisory to the State police to not arrest any accused in a cognizable offence with sentence up to seven years without complying with the provisions of Section 41(A), CrPC, unless there is a necessity to maintain law and order.

“This is, however, not an interdict or a direction to curb power of the police to arrest, but on the face of the (coronavirus) crisis, an advisory to be followed by the police so far as it is practicable and possible”, the division bench of Justice CR Dash and Justice SK Panigrahi clarified.

The bench ordered that the advisory shall be effective till June 18. The Court also passed an order that extended all interim orders passed by any court, authority, tribunal in the State under its jurisdiction till June 18. However, those interim orders/directions, which are not for a limited duration and are to operate until further orders, shall remain unaffected.

The Court issued the order “with a view to ensure that the litigants and citizens do not suffer on account of their inability to approach the court of law due to the lockdown”. While passing the order, the bench observed, “On the face of the crisis, we are sincerely concerned with the plight of the citizens and the litigants, majority of whom in our State are poor.

They are not in a position to come to the Court in such a situation to seek legal remedies. We also do not want rush of litigants in the courts in contravention of the social distancing discipline”. The bench further observed that “staying at home to be safe and maintaining social distance are the only ways to check spread of the virus” and “locking down the entire country to keep the people safe was probably the only remedy available, though outcome of a very tough and difficult decision”.