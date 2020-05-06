Low farmers’ registration to hit pulses, oilseeds purchase

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Low registration of farmers for sale of oilseeds and pulses under price support system amid Covid-19 lockdown has raised doubts over functioning of primary procuring agencies. Though districts have registered a good harvest of pulses and oilseeds, less than 1,000 farmers have registered their names with primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) for sale of surplus produce under minimum support price announced by the Government.

As per report submitted by Odisha State Marketing Cooperative Federation (MARKFED), the nodal agency for procurement of oilseeds and pulses in the State, only 913 farmers have registered their names with 164 PACS/LAMPS covering 16 districts. “It does not augur well for us though you are well aware of the fact that the date line for farmers’ registration under PSS (price support system) operation during rabi-2020 expires on May 7,” said a letter from Registrar of Cooperative Societies to deputy RCS in the identified districts.

What has surprised the Cooperation department is farmers registration is abysmally low despite relaxation of lockdown norms for agricultural activities. Farmers registration in six divisions of Balasore, Dhenkanal, Berhampur, Kalahandi, Khurda and Sundargarh was nil till May 1. “There are two reasons. After relaxation of norms, farmers are busy harvesting rabi crops, including paddy. The second reason is that PACS/LAMPS are not taking interest to reach out to farmers,” informed sources said.

The Centre has approved State Government proposal for procurement of 14,121 tonnes of green gram at `7,050 support price, 5,425 tonnes of groundnut pods at `5,090 and 8,750 tonne of sunflower seeds at `5,650 while quantity of black gram has not been finalised, its support price has been set at `5,700 per quintal.

The procurement period allowed by the Centre is 90 days, beginning May 7 to August 5. MARKFED has been declared as the State-level supporter to procure fair average quality of seeds on behalf of National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation through PACS and LAMPS. The State Government has directed the field staff of Cooperation department to expedite the process of registration so that maximum farmers can reap the benefit of price support system.