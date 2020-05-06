Man jumps quarantine, arrested

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/ROURKELA: The 35-year-old man who escaped from a quarantine centre at the BTM Primary School in Jharsuguda district on Monday was arrested by Jharsuguda police from Badhaimunda area on Tuesday.

He was sent to a quarantine centre again and kept under police watch. A native of Sikar district in Rajasthan, he was residing at Kabristanpada in Jharsuguda. He was put under institutional quarantine under the Jharsuguda Municipality limits on April 27 as he had returned from one of the containment zones in Rourkela. His swab test report is pending.

On April 26, Rourkela had reported its first Covid-19 positive case at a minority ghetto where the quarantine detainee had stayed for a brief period. Jharsuguda police station IIC Savitri Bal said the man was arrested on Tuesday and put into quarantine again under watch of security guards.

Bal added that the accused had criminal cases against him and to escape arrest, he used to change places frequently. He stayed at the containment zone in Rourkela for some time and left for Jharsuguda on April 26 on his motorcycle. After receiving information about his arrival on April 27, police sent him to a quarantine centre.