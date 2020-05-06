STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more buses, only trains for returnees

The return of a huge number of migrant workers from Surat in more than 500 buses has also posed a big headache for the State Government in terms of keeping track of the returnees.

Published: 06th May 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 09:35 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With ferrying migrant workers from Surat to Odisha by road becoming too hot to handle for the State Government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that all workers from other states would, henceforth, be brought back only by trains. Taking stock of the Covid-19 situation in the State, Naveen said that the returnees are facing a lot of problems in the bus journey due to long route. Shortage of food and drinking water on the way and also several accidents had made the bus journey unviable and unsafe, he observed.“In view of these problems, permission will now be given for their return only by trains,” he said.

The return of a huge number of migrant workers from Surat in more than 500 buses has also posed a big headache for the State Government in terms of keeping track of the returnees. While many returnees getting down on the way and moving to their villages without the administration having any record is a major issue, the Government is also up against indiscipline and flouting of quarantine norms by a substantial chunk of them.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to keep an eye on Ganjam, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balangir, Jajpur and Balasore districts from where a large number of people work in other states.  Meanwhile, as it struggles to handle the migrants’ return, the State besieged by an unprecedented rise in unemployment due to closure of industrial and other activities during the lockdown. The Chief Minister announced that the State Government is soon going to come up with  a model policy to address the various problems faced by the industries.

It will hold discussions with Chamber of Indian Industries (CII) and Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries about the problems faced by the industries and MSME units and chalk out a comprehensive roadmap for revival of economic activities and employment. He said talks with US, Japan and South Korea have also been finalized for investment in Odisha. The meeting decided that steps would be taken to ensure speedy normalisation of operation of industries and other economic activities in green zones. 
Besides, it was decided that financial assistance to farmers and self help groups (SHGs) will be increased.  Naveen said that as Mission Shakti has provided more than one crore meals to the poor and needy in the prevailing situation, an incentive of `2 per meal will be given to the SHGs. 

