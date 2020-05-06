STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha reports second coronavirus death, positive cases rise to 177

The 77-year-old deceased, a resident of Madhusudan Nagar in Bhubaneswar had tested positive on April 28 and passed away exactly a month after the first death.

Published: 06th May 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collecting swab sample at ID market in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

A health worker collecting swab sample at ID market in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (File photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the fear of surge in COVID-19 cases after several West Bengal and Surat returnees testing positive, Odisha recorded its second death due to coronavirus. The 77-year-old man, a resident of Madhusudan Nagar in Bhubaneswar had tested positive on April 28. The second death was reported exactly a month after the first death.

Health and Family Welfare department sources said the patient (No. 119) had underlying co-morbidities of hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease. He died while undergoing treatment at KIMS COVID Hospital on Tuesday night. "He was a chronic kidney patient and suffering from severe diabetes. He was on the ventilator for the last five days. He died of comorbid conditions," said a health official.

A close contact of a previous patient (No. 41), he had, however, tested negative during his first test on April 9. The Patient 41 was diagnosed with the disease on April 7 and two of his other contacts had subsequently tested positive.

Although he was in home quarantine since then, his samples were collected after he developed symptoms similar to Covid-19. "He was in a Government quarantine from April 11 to 20 and then in home quarantine from April 21 to 27," the official said.

Of the 47 positive cases recorded in Bhubaneswar so far, two persons have died and 30 others recovered. The city had reported its first death on April 6 when a 72-year-old resident of Jharpada area succumbed to COVID-19.

However, the 45-year-old Patient No. 41 has recovered. Official sources said that his relative's body will be disposed of as per the protocol prescribed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, another teenager from Ganjam district tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of cases in Odisha to 177. The 18-year-old had recently returned from Surat. The State has 115 active cases.

