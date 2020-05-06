Puri temple body wants Govt nod soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: With the State Government nod for construction of chariots for the Rath Yatra not forthcoming, the work could not start on Tuesday despite the Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee resolving to go ahead with it in view of relaxation of lockdown norms.

The Committee on Monday had decided to start construction work from Tuesday and urged the Government to give the permission. All the three Biswakarmas (chief carpenters of the respective chariots) along with their workmen assembled in the construction yard and waited for the official order to start the work, which was running a week behind the schedule, but it did not come.

Temple servitors and those involved in chariot construction maintained that any further delay will create serious problems for completion of the work in time. The chariot work initiation ceremony “Ratha Anukula” was performed on April 26, the Akshyay Tritiya day. Biswakarma Bijay Kumar Mahapatra, chief carpenter of Nandighosh Rath of Lord Jagannath and a senior servitor Rajat Kumar Pratihari maintained that delay in getting permission from the Government will hamper construction of the chariots.

“Every day counts. Chariot construction work proceeds on a fixed schedule like fixing of axles and wheels on specified days. Already eight days have elapsed and further delay of a week will make it impossible to complete the chariots in time,” Mahapatra said. However, Jitendra Kumar Sahu, the administrator of rituals of Jagannath Temple, said that the resolution of the Committee was sent to the Government for approval. “We are waiting for the approval,” he said.

The Committee had resolved that it will abide by any further measures or guidelines of the Centre or the State for the construction activities. “As eight days of Rath construction activities have now been lost and it being incumbent to expedite the construction activities in order to complete the chariots within the stipulated time, the State Government may relax restrictions regarding the timing of working hours in the Rath Khala,” the Committee held.

Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb said, the chariot construction was not a religious ceremony that have been prohibited in public places by the Government. It is a statutory religious work but not a festival. The work has not been banned. Since Puri comes under green zone and all construction activities are allowed, work on chariots can be carried out, the Committee has stressed.