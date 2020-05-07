Cases rise to four in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam is witnessing a steady spurt in Covid-19 cases as migrant workers continue to flow in to the district. An 18-year-old male, who had returned from Surat and housed in a quarantine centre, tested positive on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to four in the district. Though the administration has started contact tracing of the patient, the officials refused to divulge any details on the pretext that it may cause unrest in the quarantine centre where the patient was housed.

The administration has enhanced surveillance at institutional quarantine centres in the district. Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said security was beefed up to check unruly behaviour by inmates. Till Tuesday, 17,244 returnees had been accommodated in 268 quarantine centres across the district. Meanwhile, three trains carrying migrant workers reached Jagannathpur railway station on the day.

A total of 3,370 workers alighted at the station of whom 1,120 belonged to Polasara, one to Berhampur and the rest from other districts. The returnees were advised to register their details with their respective panchayats. All the migrants were sent to their native places by bus.