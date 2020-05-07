STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cases rise to four in Ganjam

 Ganjam is witnessing a steady spurt in Covid-19 cases as migrant workers continue to flow in to the district.

Published: 07th May 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

The quarantine centre at Seragada in Ganjam district | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam is witnessing a steady spurt in Covid-19 cases as migrant workers continue to flow in to the district. An 18-year-old male, who had returned from Surat and housed in a quarantine centre, tested positive on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to four in the district. Though the administration has started contact tracing of the patient, the officials refused to divulge any details on the pretext that it may cause unrest in the quarantine centre where the patient was housed. 

The administration has enhanced surveillance at institutional quarantine centres in the district. Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said security was beefed up to check unruly behaviour by inmates. Till Tuesday, 17,244 returnees had been accommodated in 268 quarantine centres across the district. Meanwhile, three trains carrying migrant workers reached Jagannathpur railway station on the day.

A total of 3,370 workers alighted at the station of whom 1,120 belonged to Polasara, one to Berhampur and the rest from other districts. The returnees were advised to register their details with their respective panchayats. All the migrants were sent to their native places by bus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganjam
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp