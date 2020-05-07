Containment tag for 3 more panchayats

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Even as the district reported two more Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the administration declared three more gram panchayats as containment zone. The two new coronavirus patients belong to Rahamba and Nathuabar villages in Rasulpur block. The duo had travel history to West Bengal. In the last two days, the district has reported three Covid-19 positive cases from Rasulpur.

The panchayats declared containment zone are Nathuabar, Oddiso and Badakainchi. There are 2,068 households in Adampur, Kapila, Krushnapada, Korkora, Naguan, Bahabalapur, Karanjiari, Melaka, Kainchabada, Kainchisasan, Bedamati, Naupal and Gopinathapur villages under the three panchayats.

The containment will remain in force till May 19. So far, 35 villages under 12 gram panchayats in four blocks have been declared containment zone in the district. The total number of coronavirus positive cases has rose to 55 in Jajpur. Of these cases, 54 are active while one has recovered.