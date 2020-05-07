STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Highest single day spike of 28 cases reported in Odisha, tally crosses 200

While Ganjam registered 17 cases and Jagatsinghpur recorded four, Mayurbhanj reported three cases, followed by two in Jajpur and one each in Balasore and Kendrapara.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 20 more persons testing positive for Covid-19, Odisha on Thursday reported the highest single day spike taking the total cases to 205.

As many as 28 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. Mayurbhanj became the 18th district to report the coronavirus infection. While Ganjam registered 17 cases and Jagatsinghpur recorded four, Mayurbhanj reported three cases, followed by two in Jajpur and one each in Balasore and Kendrapara.

Earlier, 18 cases, all from Bhubaneswar in Khurda district were recorded in one day on April 5 and 15 cases from Jajpur (14) and Balasore (1) on April 30.

The returnees from West Bengal and Gujrat continue to fuel the numbers in Odisha as 24 positive cases detected in Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj are imported from Surat. The affected persons in Jajpur, Balasore and Kendrapara had eturned from West Bengal.

The number of cases crossed 200 mark in the State within 53 days. While it took 42 days for the first 100 cases, the next 100 cases were recorded in just 11 days. The first case was reported on March 15.

With 17 new cases as the district tally rose to 21 within five days, Ganjam turned into a new COVID-19 hotpot in the State after Khurda, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak. The cases reported in Ganjam are from quarantine centres. They have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam district administration has requested all people to stay away from quarantine centres and follow social distancing strictly. Since the returnees are coming from hotspot area, only authorised persons are allowed to enter the quarantine centres and temporary medical centres.

Six districts have reported positive cases in double digits and account for nearly 90 per cent of the total cases. Jajpur has the highest 55 cases, followed by Khurda (47), Balasore (25), Bhadrak (21) and Sundargarh (12). The rest 12 districts have cases in single digits and 12 other districts have not reported
any cases.

Of the 205 positive cases, 60 have recovered so far and 142 are undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals and care centres. Among the positive cases, 154 are men and 51 are women. Two persons have succumbed to the disease in the State so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus Odisha COVID cases Mayurbhanj district COVID19
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp