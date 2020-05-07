Dhenkanal border with Jajpur sealed

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In the wake of rise in coronavirus positive cases in Jajpur, Dhenkanal administration has sealed its border with the district on Wednesday. The administration has directed tehsildars and BDOs of Gondia and Bhuban blocks not to allow any person from Jajpur into the district. Since Bhuban is a major trading point for businessmen from Jajpur, the restriction has emerged as a cause of concern for them.

However, three persons from Jajpur were allowed to enter the district on humanitarian grounds under stringent surveillance. Their swab samples will be sent for testing for Covid-19 on Thursday. As of now, 27,000 people from Dhenkanal stranded outside the State have registered to return to the district. In order to accommodate them at quarantine centres, the administration has made elaborate arrangements in the 212 gram panchayats, NACs and Municipality areas of the district. Sources said 44 people have returned from Bengaluru, Kerala and Kota in Rajasthan. They have been put under home quarantine.

Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya said Section 144 clamped from 7 pm to 7 am is being stringently implemented on the district’s border with Jajpur. He said restriction on entry of businessmen from Jajpur into the district has been imposed to keep the district safe and secure.