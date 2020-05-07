Jagatsinghpur Covid-zoned as four test positive

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday lost its green zone tag with four Surat returnees testing positive. Three of them, aged 26, 30 and 32 years, are members of a family belonging to Chatiyana village under Jamugaon panchayat of Naugaon block and another 47-year-old man is a native of Tiruna in the same block. All the four were asymptomatic and have been admitted to KIMS Covid-19 hospital at Bhubaneswar.

The four had returned to Naugaon block from Surat on May 4 in a four-wheeler. After they arrived in Jagatsinghpur, their swab samples were collected for test which came out positive on the day. They had been sent to quarantine centre at Kantunia High School at Jamugaon. The district administration has started contact tracing of the four and the school has been sanitised and sealed.

Sarpanch of Jamugaon panchayat, Lalatendu Parida said 10 more persons are staying in Kantunia quarantine centre since May 4 and their blood samples have also been sent for test. BDO Rashmirekha Mallick with health officials visited the centre on the day to check health status of the inmates.The district administration, meanwhile, has asked people of Jamugaon and Tiruna through public address systems to remain indoors and maintain social distancing while stepping out.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said eight persons had come from Surat in one vehicle on May 4 and of them, four were found positive. Reports of three persons were negative and report of one person is awaited. “People need not worry as the four persons had been put under quarantine immediately after they arrived”, he said.

Meanwhile, the local BJP leader Pratap Mishra flayed the State Government for allowing the migrant workers from other states to return to Jagatsinghpur which was so far in the green zone. So far, 131 migrant workers have returned to the district.