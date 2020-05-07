Man nabbed

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Wednesday arrested Sk Sofian of Badahat for allegedly sheltering his relative who returned from Covid-19 hotspot Jajpur and abusing an ASHA and anganwadi worker. A police case against Sofian was filed by ASHA worker Hasina Khatun and anganwadi worker Hasina Bibi of Badahat on the day. Sofian had allowed his brother-in-law to stay in his house instead of informing the administration about his travel history. When the ASHA and anganwadi worker asked Sofian to send brother-in-law to a quarantine facility, he abused and manhandled them.