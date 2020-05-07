STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical teams sent to Ganjam

The State Government on Wednesday sent a special medical team to Ganjam district following detection of four Covid cases.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday sent a special medical team to Ganjam district following detection of four Covid cases. The team, comprising Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahi and a scientist of RMRC, Bhubaneswar Dr Jaysingh Khatri, has been deputed to the district to supervise surveillance and containment measures. 

This apart, Dean and Principal of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur has constituted a rapid response team consisting of a professor from Pulmonary Medicine/Medicine department, a professor/associate professor of Anaesthesiology department, a professor/associate professor from micro biology department and two faculty members of community medicine department to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing, testing and medical preparedness in the district. Another rapid response team from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is also visiting Balangir for strengthening surveillance activities and medical response.

