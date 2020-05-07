No deboarding buses en-route, warns Govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after deciding to stop bringing back migrant workers from other states by bus and use only trains for the purpose, the State Government on Tuesday banned boarding or deboarding intra-state buses en-route to quarantine centres.The move comes in the wake of several instances of migrant returnees getting down from buses which were transporting them from the railway stations to the designated quarantine centres in different districts.

As per the arrangements made by the Government, district administrations are requisitioning buses and sending those to the railway station with nodal officers to bring the returnees to the temporary medical centres for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.“Recently some cases have been detected where some passengers deboarded en-route, putting the administration into great difficulty in tracing them and safely transferring to their respective destinations,” Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said. In a letter to the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, the SRC asked them to order the owners and drivers to ensure that the buses will carry people identified by the nodal officer from the railway station straight to the destination (quarantine centres). “The drivers/owners should not in any way allow boarding or deboarding en-route,” the letter said.

In case of any violation, strict action will be taken against the driver or any other person in charge of the bus, including cancellation of driving licence and seizure of the vehicle.The SRC also warned the nodal officers of strict disciplinary action in case of any violation. It will be the responsibility of the nodal officer to ensure that no person from other districts board the bus from the railway station and no person should board or deboard in the middle of the journey, the letter said.

“Keeping in view that that several more special trains are likely to arrive from other states soon, this matter may be taken very seriously and necessary action taken so as to avoid any lapse in the matter,” Jena reminded the officials.