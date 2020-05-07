Pregnant woman carried on trolley in containment zone in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A pregnant woman of Bainsiria village had to be carried in a trolley rickshaw to an ambulance as the area comes under the Covid-19 containment zone.A coronavirus positive case was reported two days back in the village which comes under Bari block. She went into labour in the morning and family members contacted 102 ambulance.

However, the ambulance driver could not get into the village which comes under containment zone and waited a km away at Baliapal Chhack. The family members had to carry the woman on a trolley to Baliapal Chhack from where the ambulance took her to District Headquarters Hospital.Bari Tehsildar Sarojkanta Nayak said movement of ambulance in the containment area is not permissible as per the Covid guidelines.