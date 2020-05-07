Two kids die in cracker explosion in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a tragic incident, two eight-year-old children were killed in a cracker explosion at a house in Sogor Nua Sahi village within Tumusingha police limits on Wednesday. The victims, Sai Sahoo and Manoj Sahoo were playing in the house of one Saroj Sahoo when crackers, kept on the first floor, exploded upon coming in contact with fire. Both were rushed to the district headquarters hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Another 12-year-old boy, Sambit Sahoo sustained critical injuries in the incident and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. Sources said two rooms of the house were damaged in the mishap and its owner detained by Tumusingha police for questioning. Further probe into the incident is on, said a police officer.