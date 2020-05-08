29 contacts of patient traced

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: The first Covid-19 patient of Deogarh district, who was detected on April 29, had come in contact with 29 persons of Tileibeni block, all of whom have been traced and quarantined, health officials stated. The 34-year-old patient of Basudevpur village under Kalanda panchayat has been sent to Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela while eight of his family members have been isolated.

The block has been declared containment zone. Sub-Collector Braja Bandhu Bhoi said, movement of people in the seven sealed villages has been completely prohibited. Meanwhile, over 8,000 people have registered to return to the district and 140 have reached so far.

Of the returnees, seven are students who returned from Kota and the rest are workers from states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. While the students are in home and hotel quarantine, the rest have been sent to temporary Covid care centres. Since the district is still in orange zone, no relaxations have been provided to people here in the third phase of lockdown.