No Homecoming for migrants after HC order

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The return of migrant workers from Surat and other parts of the country has come to a halt with the State Government cancelling all special trains following Orissa High Court direction to allow only those who test negative for Covid-19 to come back.Three trains were scheduled to leave for Odisha from Surat on Friday, carrying over 3,000 migrants. They will now be allowed to return home only after they test negative, official sources said.

Besides Gujarat, large number of migrant workers from Maharashtra and other states are waiting to return home. The Orissa High Court on Thursday practically made it mandatory for the State Government to ensure that only those who have Covid-19 test certificate with negative report return to Odisha. The Court passed the order after hearing through video-conferencing a PIL, filed by one Narayan Chandra Jena, challenging the Government’s decision to bring back migrant workers.

If they are allowed to come back in present situation, there would be a spurt in positive cases, posing health hazard for the entire people of the State, he argued in person. The State Government should take immediate measures like financial assistance to protect the migrants staying in different states instead of bringing them back at this stage, Jena suggested.

Taking cognisance of the submission, the division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice K.R.Mohapatra directed the State Government to “ensure that all the migrants who are in queue to come to Odisha should be tested negative of Covid-19 before boarding the conveyance.” The Court also stated that a “necessary interim order” will be passed “on the next sitting of the Bench”, but did not specify its date.