No registration of individuals at check points 

Decision taken to avoid congestion at border as many are returning without registration 

Published: 08th May 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh, who are walking back home, take rest near Vani Vihar Square in Bhubaneswar on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Thursday decided not to conduct individual registration of returnees to avoid congestion at border check points as a large number of buses with migrants continue their homeward journey. “Many people returning to Odisha in buses have not pre-registered, this is leading to congestion at the border check points.

Therefore, registration of individual returnees at the border check posts may not be insisted upon. However, registration of the vehicle with details of the driver (name, driving licence number), number of passengers and destination district(s) is absolutely necessary,” a notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.

A revised SOP issued by Odisha Government maintained that the drivers have to obtain a vehicle entry pass, as per the prescribed format which will be printed in duplicate.  According to guidelines, the first copy of the pass will be affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and the second copy will be handed over to the driver who will then report to the destination district reception centre.

The reception centre at the destination district will verify the number of people who arrived with details in the second copy of the vehicle entry pass provided by the driver. In case of any discrepancy in the number of people, the vehicle and the driver will be detained for further investigation and action will be taken as per law, the notification said and added that every passenger will be stamped on their right inner forearm.

Meanwhile, Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has decided on Thursday that no returnee from Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat will be allowed to stay in home quarantine in any area under the civic body’s jurisdiction. “All people returning from Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat will be kept in institutional quarantine mandatorily. Home quarantine option will not be made able available,” an order said.

As many as 24 migrants from Surat, who returned to Ganjam on Thursday, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. To ensure hassle-free entry into Odisha, fast forward counters have been opened at the border check posts. “If your vehicle is registered and all the passengers are registered and tagged to the vehicle on Covid portal of Odisha then use fast forward counter,” said STA.

Eye on returnees
Bhubaneswar: Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said adequate measures are being taken to ensure that returnees coming from other States do not get down in the Capital in an an unauthorised manner.

Sarangi’s statement comes after 12 Surat returnees alighted from a bus illegally here on Tuesday before reaching their destinations in different districts. This paper had reported about migrant returnees alighting from buses in the Capital, on way to their destinations in other districts leading to fear of 
Covid spread. 

