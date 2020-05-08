Odisha looks to tourism booster for economy 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to rejuvenate the tourism sector in rural and urban areas to revive the economic activities post-Covid lockdown phase. Reviewing the current scenario at a high-level meeting here, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy asked the Tourism department to prepare a detailed operational plan involving various Government agencies and key stakeholders to bring the domestic tourism on track as this segment is expected to revive faster than the international tourism.

The department was directed to prepare packages for promoting intra-state tourism and initiate proactive steps to attract private investment in hospitality and tourism sectors at key locations. It was decided to prioritise destination development projects at Rambha and Satpada clusters of Chilika, Bhitarkanika National Park, Chandrabhaga and Talsari beachfront development.

It was further decided to explore possibilities of developing Eco-Retreat hubs at Daringbadi, Debrigarh, Satkosia, Konark and Mahanadi riverbed between Naraj and Dhabaleswar. Comprehensive development of Buddhist circuit, Shamuka project and the feasibility of rolling out schemes for promotion of home-stay, heritage hospitality, houseboats and beach shacks were also discussed.

“The department has made a holistic assessment of Covid-19 impact on Odisha tourism involving key stakeholders from hotels, restaurants, resorts, tour operators, adventure sports, home-stays and boat operators,” said Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev. He said the lockdown has impacted the sector severely.

Efforts should be made to rope in financial institutions for all possible financial support to the players in the tourism industry.

He said Odisha Tourism road shows will be held in major cities of neighbouring states and tier-II cities across the country to attract domestic tourists. Itineraries for road-trips from destinations like Kolkata, Ranchi, Vizag, Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jamshedpur, and Bokaro are being developed. Emphasis will be laid on promoting Odisha as a resilient, unique and safe destination for tourists, he added.