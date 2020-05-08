One more in Jagatsinghpur  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: One more person from the district tested positive on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to five. The patient, a 70-year-old male of Gobarikula village under Deriki panchayat within Naugaon police limits, had returned from West Bengal in a hired private vehicle along with his six family members on Wednesday on wednesday.

After he reached the district headquarters town, health personnel collected swab samples from the family and sent those for tests. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the infected person and his family members were put under quarantine in the temporary medical camp of Maulabhanja Mahavidyalaya in Deriki.

After he was found to be Covid-19 positive, he has been shifted to the KIMS Covid hospital, Bhubaneswar. The man was asymptomatic. While test reports of other family members are awaited, the district administration has sealed the temporary medical camp in Deriki.

On Wednesday, four positive cases were detected from Naugaon block. Sources said the spike in positive cases has sparked panic among residents of Naugaon and nearby areas. So far, 185 migrant workers from Kerala, West Bengal, Chennai, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Gujarat have reached the district. Of them, five persons have tested positive while reports of another 70 are being awaited.