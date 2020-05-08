Restrictions relaxed, normalcy takes strides

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As the third phase of the lockdown came into force and restrictions were eased by district administration on Monday evening, a semblance of normalcy returned in the city. Activities had remained suspended in the district despite Sambalpur being declared as a ‘green zone’. But following the administration’s clarification about relaxations and modified guidelines on Monday, many shops including garment, jewelery, stationery, utensils, electronics and hardware stores opened their shutters on Tuesday apart from the essential commodity outlets.

While buses remained off the roads, auto-rickshaws made their comeback. A flurry of activities was witnessed as people stepped out of their homes. The district administration issued notice that shops and market establishments shall remain open from 7 am to 2 pm. Besides, grocery shops and milk booths shall remain open from 7 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm as against the earlier time slot from 7 am to 12 pm. As per the notice, medicine stores, health clinics and emergency services will remain open round the clock.

The decision to reopen shops was welcomed by locals. General secretary of Koshal Byabasayi Sangha, Sambalpur, Arun Mukherjee said they were waiting eagerly to resume their business. The organisation has prepared banners of prescribed guidelines for shopkeepers so that the basic protocol of social distancing and wearing masks is followed, he said.