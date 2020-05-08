Sabara Srikhetra Rath Yatra to be low-key affair

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as conduct of Puri Rath Yatra remains shrouded in uncertainty, the Sabara Srikhetra Temple Management is all set to organise the event while adhering to Covid-19 safety and prevention guidelines. The temple management has decided to ensure the event is celebrated in a low-key manner on the temple premises. Construction of the chariot of the Trinity is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed within 3-4 days.

This year, one chariot, 10 feet wide and 20 feet high, will be pulled by the sevayats for a distance of 20 feet only in the shrine. The construction of the chariot was started on the auspicious day of ‘Akshya Tritiya’. The rituals associated with the event will be conducted while maintaining social distancing by a handful of sevayats.

The chariot, used for the event every year used to be 20 feet wide and 25 feet high. Secretary of the temple management committee Gadadhar Parida said the Rath Yatra of Sabara Srikhetra will be a low-key affair this year. The temple panel will adhere to the Government’s guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “The yatra will be organised in the true spirit with proper rituals within the temple premises,” he said.

The Rath Yatra of the Trinity was started at Sabara Srikhetra in 1972. The celebrations are held on par with the Puri chariot festival. The temple management had started the practice of pulling of three chariots instead of one last year.

