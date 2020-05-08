Senior lawyers advised not to visit HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday called upon the HC Bar Association to request advocates above 65 years or more not to come to the Court. In an office order, the Registrar (Judicial) said the move was made on the basis of a resolution passed in view of detection of new positive cases of Covid-19 at a joint meeting between the High Court Registry, Advocate General and representatives of the Bar Association.

“The Central Project Coordinator is to provide link to the desirous advocates above 65 years to appear before the bench concerned through video conferencing from their respective homes,” the office order said.

The Registrar asked the association to impress upon its members participating in the hearing of cases through video conferencing in the Video Conference Court Hall to maintain social distance, preferably with four to five advocates remaining inside it. The association was further asked to ensure that members do not remain in the court premises once their work is over.