Troubled times for Ganjam as 24 test positive in 24 hrs

BERHAMPUR: At least 24 persons tested Covid-19 positive in Ganjam, which reported the highest single day spike in the number of cases across the State, on Thursday. All are Surat returnees. While 17 of the returnees including a 20-year-old female had tested positive on Wednesday night, seven more positive cases came to fore on Thursday evening. The seven patients were symptomatic.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Ganjam has reached 28. All the patients have been shifted to the Covid-19 hospital on the outskirts of Berhampur. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange asked people not to panic as none of the patients had come in contact with any of their family members or outsiders.

With influx of migrants to Ganjam continuing, the district lost its green status and entered the red zone within just five days. Till Thursday, at least 27,000 migrant labourers had reached the district by 283 buses and 12 special trains. The Collector informed that all the red zone restrictions will be implemented across the district and the administration would ensure that there are no violations.

Kulange, however, was tight-lipped on the number of persons who stayed with the positive persons in temporary Covid care centres since their return to Ganjam. Kulange informed that women returnees, who are pregnant, can be allowed home quarantine after medical screening if needed. ANMs will keep a vigil on such women and inform the health authorities as and when required.

Meanwhile, the district administration has introduced Yoga classes, literary discussions and other activities in the quarantine centres to ‘discipline’ the inmates who have been either violating the Covid norms at the centres or indulging in fights over trivial issues. Earlier, the administration had threatened the inmates of sending them to quarantine centres in other districts for six months if they violated Covid-19 guidelines.