14 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total rises to 284

According to a bulletin, Ganjam has so far reported the maximum number of cases at 83, followed by Jajpur at 55 and Khurdha at 50.

Published: 09th May 2020 01:17 PM

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Odisha, taking the total positive coronavirus cases in the state to 284, said the State Government on Saturday.

The fresh cases have been reported from Ganjam, Bhadrak and Sundergarh.

Among the 14 fresh cases, Ganjam has reported the highest number of cases at 12.

At present, there are 219 active cases while so far two people have succumbed to the infection.



While, Baleswar has reported 27 cases, Bhadrak 25 and Kendrapara 8.

A total of 63 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

