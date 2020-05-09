Bike lifting gang busted, 4 held  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Friday busted a gang of bike lifters and arrested four persons who were involved in stealing motorcycles by taking advantage of the lockdown. As many as eight stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons are Abinash Panda, Bijaya Ojha, Asique Khan and Pahali Singh. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said taking advantage of the Covid-19 curbs, the gang stole a motorcycle from the house of Rajesh Sahoo of Lalashai on Thursday.

Besides, the thieves had lifted another bike from Prasant Ojha of Khadala village in Tirtol on April 30. Acting on a tip off, police raided the house of Abinash and seized the stolen motorcycle. During integration, he revealed the names of his accomplices following which the three other gang members were apprehended.