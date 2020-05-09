STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bike lifting gang busted, 4 held  

Police on Friday busted a gang of bike lifters and arrested four persons who were involved in stealing motorcycles by taking advantage of the lockdown.

Published: 09th May 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Police on Friday busted a gang of bike lifters and arrested four persons who were involved in stealing motorcycles by taking advantage of the lockdown. As many as eight stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons are Abinash Panda, Bijaya Ojha, Asique Khan and Pahali Singh. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said taking advantage of the Covid-19 curbs,  the gang stole a motorcycle from the house of Rajesh Sahoo of Lalashai on Thursday.

Besides, the thieves had lifted another bike from Prasant Ojha of Khadala village in Tirtol on April 30. Acting on a tip off, police raided the house of Abinash and seized the stolen motorcycle. During integration, he revealed the names of his accomplices following which the three other gang members were apprehended. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp