STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 lockdown effect: Odisha government increases working hours for staff

Chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said the working hours have been increased by from 8 hours to 12 hours per day, and 48 hours to 72 hours per week with overtime pay.

Published: 09th May 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to increase the working hours by four hours per day to make up for the man-hours lost due to the extended nationwide lockdown. Announcing the decision, chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said that working hours have been increased following requests from industries.

He said the working hours have been increased by from 8 hours to 12 hours per day, and 48 hours to 72 hours per week with overtime pay. Earlier legal provisions relating to weekly and daily hours and interval for rest of adult workers will be exempted for three months and 12-hour shift will be allowed in this period with conditions. 

According to a notification issued by the Labour and ESI department, no adult worker will be allowed or required to work in a factory for more than 12 hours in any day and 72 hours in any week. The periods of work of adult workers in a factory each day will be so fixed that no period will exceed six hours and no worker will work for more than six hours before he has an interval for rest of at least half an hour. The total spread over will not exceed 13 hours, the notification stated.

Besides, no female worker will be allowed to work in a factory between 7 pm and 6 am unless specifically permitted by the Government in this regard. Additional four hours of overtime wages per day will be paid as prescribed under Section 59 of Factories Act, subject to an overtime limit of 24 hours per week. Other guidelines issued from time to time under COVID-19 will have to observed scrupulously, the notification said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha lockdown Subroto Bagchi Odisha working hours
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp