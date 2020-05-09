Displaced and in distress: The miseries of migrants

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Betrayed by employers and neglected by Government, migrant workers returning home from various states feel they have become untouchables as Odisha sees a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

In the last few days, a large number of migrants of Kendrapara district have returned from their work places in West Bengal, New Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra, leaving behind the hopes of a better life. With empty pockets and shattered dreams, they have finally arrived at their native place after a strenuous and difficult journey only to bring home the Covid-19 virus.

Alok Mallick after arriving in

Kendrapara from Surat on his

bicycle | Express

Kendrapara reported its biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases after five Surat returnees tested positive on Friday taking the total to eight. Earlier, two migrant workers from Kolkata and a Dubai returnee had tested positive in the district. While the migrants are being blamed for the rise in coronavirus cases, the returnees have no regret as they have made it home at last. Most of the returnees alleged that they were denied wages and food by their employers after the Government announced lockdown. This inhumane treatment forced them to leave their “dreamland” which has now turned into a hell due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I had gone to Kerala to change my fate. Instead, I came back with empty pockets. How will I face my family now?” wondered Biswaranjan Patra (29) of Bagapatia village who returned from Ernakulam district of Kerala on Monday. Biswaranjan, who was working in a plywood factory there, said the migrants workers are being looked upon with suspicion with the rise in Covid-19 cases. Like Biswaranjan, many returnees have harrowing tales to tell. Khirod Rout (57) of Ashram Balikuda, who cycled 22 days from Surat to reach his village on Thursday, swore he would never return to his workplace.

“I was working as a plumber in a construction company in Surat since the last 10 years. The contractors stopped all works due to lockdown and refused to pay the workers their wages. After exhausting all my money, I cycled from Surat to my village covering around 1500 km. Now, I am back to where I had started, in Odisha, jobless and in deep debt. My future is at stake,” said a dejected Khirod. Another plumber from Surat, Alok Mallick of Palimi under Aul block, reached his village on Monday after covering 1500 km on his bicycle.

“All my hopes of a better future have been shattered due to the lockdown. I will never return to Surat as my employer betrayed me by not providing wages,” said Alok. The lockdown has brought untold miseries on the migrants who are mostly from rural areas of the district. Sources said around one lakh workers of Kendrapara are stuck in other states. As per the data available with the district administration, only 1123 migrant workers have arrived in Kendrapara so far. District Collector Samarth Verma said the administration has put in place adequate arrangements to accommodate the migrant workers. As many as 45,831 beds have been readied in quarantine centres. We have made provided all the basic facilities at the centres,” he added.