Ganjam rocked by returnees

Odisha now finds itself solidly placed in the Covid map of the country with daily spike in cases. 

Published: 09th May 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:53 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha now finds itself solidly placed in the Covid map of the country with daily spike in cases. As many as 51 cases, the highest recorded in the State in 24 hours so far, were reported on Friday with Ganjam accounting for the most at 43. 

The rest eight cases were reported from Kendrapara (5) and Bhadrak (3). With the new cases, the total number of cases in Ganjam rose to 71 while the State tally touched 270. More than one-fourth, 26 per cent (pc), of cases are from Ganjam.

All the affected people in the three districts, barring one Kerala returnee to Ganjam, had recently come back from Surat. Those testing positive from Ganjam had developed symptoms. They were shifted to respective Covid hospitals. The surge, propelled by the returnees from other states, has vastly impacted the case dynamics in the State.

While the first 50 cases were recorded in 27 days, it took 15 days to reach the next 50. The number rose from 100 to 150 in just six days and from 150 to 200 in five days. The next 50 cases have been added in only two days. Chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the Covid cases are expected to rise many fold in the next few months and may touch peak in June or July. “However, there is no need to panic. We should follow all prescribed protocols to keep ourselves safe,” he advised.

Ganjam district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 (1) read with 144 (2) of CrPC near quarantine centres  to prevent gathering or trespassing the centres and to safeguard the life of general public.No person is allowed to come within 100 metres radius of temporary medical camps or institutional quarantine centres of the district, the administration ordered. “Since there is a risk of spread of infection at the quarantine centres, such places will be monitored by CCTVs. Outsiders cannot go inside nor can the inmates move out,” Bagchi added.

Surat returnee dies in quarantine centre
A 45-year-old man died in a quarantine centre at Dhunkapada village under Polasara block on Friday. He had returned from Surat recently.  He had been ill and passed away before doctors could examine him. Later, his swab sample was collected 

Refused entry, family sleeps in car
A woman and her two children were forced to sleep in a car outside Nandankanan police station on Thursday night as their landlord allegedly did not allow them to enter the house 

