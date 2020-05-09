No special OJEE this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee has planned to do away with the second or special OJEE this year. A special entrance test along with OJEE - 2020 will be conducted for admission into the vacant BTech seats in Government and private engineering colleges and technical institutes, said an official of the committee on Friday.

The Special OJEE is conducted in the third week of July every year for admission into vacant seats of BTech after OJEE is held in the second week of May for admission of students to various courses such as BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MARch, Mlan, MPharm, Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm. “As OJEE has already been delayed and is likely to be held in June or July, it wouldn’t be possible for us to hold the second OJEE which otherwise would delay admission process further,” he said. Meanwhile, the committee has also extended the last date for submission of online application forms for OJEE-2020 till May 31.