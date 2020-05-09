OHRC orders probe into hospitals denying care to patients   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday ordered an inquiry into allegations of hospitals in Cuttack not providing treatment to cancer patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals were insisting on a Covid-19 test before treatment.

“The Chairperson received a telephone call regarding distress faced by some cancer patients at Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) who are supposed to undergo urgent surgeries but denied on the ground of Covid-19 test,” said OHRC order. The commission noted that this is a matter of life and death for cancer patients who are not connected to Covid-19.

The rights panel also took cognizance of a report that a woman from Jajpur district who recently visited SCB Medical College and Hospital and referred to AHPGIC was denied treatment at either of the two Government-run healthcare institutions. OHRC has asked Health Secretary, Superintendent of SCBMCH and Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Training to submit their reports by May 11.