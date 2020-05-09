STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pet coke factory sealed for violating Covid guidelines

The Jagatsinghpur district administration sealed the factory of Kalinga Calciner Limited in Paradip for violating Covid-19 guidelines on Friday.

Published: 09th May 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Jagatsinghpur district administration sealed the factory of Kalinga Calciner Limited in Paradip for violating Covid-19 guidelines on Friday. The administration’s move came after a contractual worker, Manoranjan Biswal, sustained critical injuries at work. Biswal was fitting asbestos at a height of 30 feet without wearing any safety gear on Thursday when he fell down and was seriously hurt. Following the incident, hundreds of workers staged demonstration demanding safety gear for them.

During investigation, it was found that the company management had obtained permission to run the factory by engaging 39 workers. However, it had allegedly employed hundreds of workers for production. Besides, the workers were not wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing norm, sources said.
Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra directed Paradip ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir to seal the factory for violating the guidelines of Covid-19. 

However, director of Kalinga Calciner Ltd Gobind Tarai claimed excess manpower was not used in the factory. “A huge crowd gathered on the premises after Thursday’s mishap in violation of coronavirus guidelines due to which the administration sealed the factory,” he said. Kalinga Calciner Limited produces 2.20 lakh tonne of petroleum coke per annum. It procures raw materials from petroleum refinery and converts it into calcined pet coke to use in the aluminum plants. The company was running the factory since the last 10 days by claiming that limited manpower was being used.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp