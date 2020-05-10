STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Surat returnees push Odisha closer to 300 positive cases

While Odisha inched closer to the 300 mark, the district marked its place as the worst-affected in the State with 89 cases.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ganjam continued to push the State’s Covid-19 tally for the fourth consecutive day, accounting for the majority 18 of the 24 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Among the rest cases recorded on Saturday, three were from Mayurbhanj and one each from Bhadrak, Sundargarh and Nayagarh. All, barring one from Rourkela who is a contact of a previous positive case, are Surat returnees.

The affected persons in Ganjam had developed symptoms and were in quarantine after their return. The rest six cases were asymptomatic. If the West Bengal returnees fuelled the Covid cases in the State during lockdown 2.0, those returning from Gujarat, especially Surat, now have become headache for the health administration.

Of the 294 cases reported so far, 113 are linked to West Bengal and 112 cases attributed to Surat. While two are from Tamil Nadu and one from Kerala, seven had returned from foreign countries earlier. 
Ganjam accounts for most of the Surat returnees. Of the 112 returnees who have tested positive, 88 belong to the district. 

It has recorded 85 cases in the last four days. The Bengal returnees are concentrated at Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. Defending the State Government’s decision to bring back Odia migrants, chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said there are legal and humanitarian grounds to make arrangements for their safe return.

“It is not only Odia people who migrate. People from other states too come here for work. If 12.7 lakh people have migrated out of Odisha, 8.6 lakh from different States are also working here. So far 52,726 people have returned to the State. It is the suitable time to bring back before the Mahasankraman (peak) takes place,” he justified.    

Meanwhile, a seven-member team including experts from national and international organisations has left for Ganjam to assist the district administration in containment efforts.

The team led by Director Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra with representatives of RMRC and World Health Organisation (WHO) will assist the district administration in containment, surveillance and medical response.

As many as 224 active cases are now undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals after five more patients, including four from Balasore and one from Jajpur recovered on Saturday. Two persons have succumbed to the disease so far. 

15 hour curfew in Titlagarh

Bhubaneswar: With a special train carrying migrant workers from Maharashtra set to reach Titlagarh on Sunday, Balangir police have clamped a curfew in the town.

“The curfew has been imposed from 9 am till midnight to ensure that general public do not come out when the returnees are shifted to buses and transported to their destinations,”  SP Sandeep Sampat said. 

