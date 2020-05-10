Coronavirus outbreak: Three more positive cases in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Panic gripped residents of Pingu panchayat in Mayurbhanj district after three more Surat returnees tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The three patients aged 20, 26 and 30 were lodged in temporary Covid care centres at Pingu after they returned from Surat along with 28 others on May 4. Their swab samples were sent for test a day later. All of them have been shifted to Covid-19 hospital at Cuttack.

While the centre has been sanitised, security arrangements put in place to prevent the returnees from stepping out or outsiders from entering the centre.

The total number of Covid positive cases in the district has reached seven. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj asked locals not to panic as the three had been shifted to quarantine facility immediately after they had arrived.

Youth arrested for ‘communal’ posts

Baripada: A youth Md Afroz Mohammad was arrested by Rairangpur police on Saturday for writing communally sensitive posts on Facebook.

A resident of Thakuranibeda under Ward 11 within Rairangpur Town police limits had opened three fake Facebook accounts in the name of Sahil Ray through which, he blamed Hindu migrants and district administration for the rising number of Covid positive cases in the district. He further wrote that it is because of the migrants that the district is an orange zone now.

Seeing the posts, locals registered a police complaint and while investigating the Facebook profiles, police came across the mobile number of Md Afroz, leading to his arrest. The accused was produced in court.