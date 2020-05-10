STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus outbreak: Three more positive cases in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Panic gripped residents of Pingu panchayat in Mayurbhanj district after three more Surat returnees tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Published: 10th May 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Health Workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Panic gripped residents of Pingu panchayat in Mayurbhanj district after three more Surat returnees tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The three patients aged 20, 26 and 30 were lodged in temporary Covid care centres at Pingu after they returned from Surat along with 28 others on May 4. Their swab samples were sent for test a day later. All of them have been shifted to Covid-19 hospital at Cuttack.

While the centre has been sanitised, security arrangements put in place to prevent the returnees from stepping out or outsiders from entering the centre. 

The total number of Covid positive cases in the district has reached seven. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj asked locals not to panic as the three had been shifted to quarantine facility immediately after they had arrived.

Youth arrested for ‘communal’ posts

Baripada: A youth Md Afroz Mohammad was arrested by Rairangpur police on Saturday for writing communally sensitive posts on Facebook.

A resident of Thakuranibeda under Ward 11 within Rairangpur Town police limits had opened three fake Facebook accounts in the name of Sahil Ray through which, he blamed Hindu migrants and district administration for the rising number of Covid positive cases in the district. He further wrote that it is because of the migrants that the district is an orange zone now.

Seeing the posts, locals registered a police complaint and while investigating the Facebook profiles, police came across the mobile number of Md Afroz, leading to his arrest. The accused was produced in court.          

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Mayurbhanj Coronavirus Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp