Coronavirus tally in Odisha's Rourkela containment zone touches seven

ROURKELA: A 68-year-old male became the seventh Covid-19 positive patient from the Rourkela containment zone on Saturday. He was asymptomatic and admitted to Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela after his swab sample collected during active surveillance confirmed the infection.

Health officials said the patient has so far not revealed if he had come in contact with other positive patients of the locality. As a precautionary measure, swab samples of his five family members were collected on the day.

Earlier on April 25, a 60-year-old person of the locality had tested positive after which the containment zone was notified. Four of his family members tested positive two days later.

Prior to that, five persons of Ashiyana colony and Gurgurjore in nearby Bisra block of Sundargarh district had tested positive for coronavirus between April 11 and 26.

A 49-year-old tanker driver of Topsia in Kolkata, who used to shuttle between the mining belt of Koida in Sundargarh and Kolkata, was tested positive on May 5 after he got admitted to the Rourkela Covid-19 hospital on May 3.

The West Bengal native was Kolkata between March 17 and April 30. He had entered Sundargarh in the wee-hours of May 3 via Kharagpur and Barkote.

With this, the total positive cases of Sundargarh touched 13, all belonging to a particular community. As of now, the district has nine active cases while four have been discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, a team of Rourkela Municipal Corporation led by Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida on Saturday visited the Power House Road area which comes under the buffer zone and closed all shops and establishments.

INFECTED SO FAR

60-yr-old man of Rourkela Containment Zone had tested positive on April 25

Four of his family members found positive on April 27

Neighboring Bisra block has 5 positive cases so far

Total positive cases in Sundargarh district - 13; Active cases-9