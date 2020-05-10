STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Differently-abled from Odisha's Bargarh chip in to address mask shortage

UGBS members making masks at the organisation’s office in Bargarh.

UGBS members making masks at the organisation’s office in Bargarh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  No disability can impede the spirit or capability to serve. A group of differently-abled persons from Bargarh have proven just that.

The persons belonging to ‘Utkalmani Gopabandhu Bhinnakhyama Sangha’ (UGBS) have made than 10,000 masks and are distributing them free of cost among people in villages across the district. 

Secretary of UGBS, Kamal Sahu said after nearly a fortnight of the first phase of lockdown, the members of the organisation held discussions on shortage of masks in the market and decided to address the problem. One of UGBS’ oldest patrons, Marwari Yuva Manch, Bargarh supported their decision and supplied them with cloth and thread for making the masks. 

Three members of UGBS started manufacturing the masks using just two sewing machines. They were guided by an expert in tailoring.

On an average, each member produced 50-60 masks per day. However, with limited workforce, the production rate was extremely slow. It was then that a few other members, who had returned from their villages were engaged in the task. They had their own sewing machines and were given cloth at home.

Soon, the number of people engaged in the task rose to 15 and the production rate too went up to 400-500 a day.

The masks made by the differently-abled members of UGBS, which are double layered and cost around Rs 15 to 20 per piece, were distributed among residents of Bandhabahal, Gindual, Khuntpali and Bhatli villages. The Marwari Yuva Manch also procured a few. 

But what encouraged them more was when the district administration asked them to supply 1,500 masks for distribution among members of Attabira RMC. The order was placed by Bargarh Sub-Collector Pravas Chandra Dansena. 

The members of the organisation have already produced more than 10,000 masks. Sahu said the members are still willing to continue the activity if they are given raw materials.

“We never aspired to make profit but saw it as our contribution to the war against coronavirus. The appreciation we got from district administration and our patrons is our reward. We are ready to do it as long as needed with a little support,” he said. 

