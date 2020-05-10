ECoR appeals to people not to walk on tracks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a freight train mowed down 16 migrants of Madhya Pradesh sleeping on railway tracks near Aurangabad, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has warned people not to walk on or near tracks. Passenger train services remain suspended due to lockdown but goods trains and parcel express trains continue to run to maintain supply of essential commodities across the country.

Apart from freight trains, Shramik Special trains have also been introduced for stranded migrants and many such trains are plying in ECoR jurisdiction.

So far, 20 such trains have already arrived in the State and five more have been scheduled. Under Section 147 of Railways Act, nobody can cross or walk along the track without authorisation. The practice is prohibited and also punishable under of the Act.

A railway spokesperson said walking on the tracks or on rail lines is extremely dangerous and strictly prohibited.

“People walking on tracks are termed as trespassers. If caught, they can be prosecuted and jailed for six months and have to pay a fine up to Rs 1,000,” he said.

Since the Railways do not want to be harsh during Covid crisis, ECoR has decided to counsel people properly and ask them to avoid walking or roaming on the train tracks for the interest of their personal safety.

The railway officials have intensified awareness campaigns through various mediums to educate people not to walk or cross train tracks. Instead of walking on the tracks, they can use limited height subways and manned level crossings.

Track-men, bridge repair staff, station masters, overhead electric repairs staff, RPF staff and other railwaymen have been alerted to prevent and report if any such trespassing is observed.

“Despite several awareness drives, it is seen that many a time, people put their lives at risk and walk or cross the tracks. Railway staff advised to alert all concerned in case they see people walking along tracks,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, ECoR has appealed people to inform RPF security on helpline number 182 if they come across any unauthorised persons on or near tracks.