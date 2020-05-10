Interview for VIMSAR Director post conducted

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid the lockdown, the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla went ahead with an interview for the post of permanent Director through video conferencing here on Friday.

Five candidates, Professor of Medicine department of VIMSAR Manoj Mohapatra, Principal of Bhima Bhoi Medical College, Bolangir, Lalit Meher, Professor of Community Medicine at SLN Medical College, Koraput, Kishore Behera, Head of the Cardiology department of Hi-Tech Medical College Prof Akshaya Samal and Professor of Psychiatry department in Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Sevagram in Maharashtra, Khirod Chandra Mishra. As per VIMSAR Act, a statutory body, headed by Odisha Chief Secretary, conducted the interview.

The post has been lying vacant for more than a year now after Dr Aswini Pujahari resigned on February 9, 2019.

The State Government had appointed Prakash Mohapatra as in-charge director of the institution in place of Pujhari but he retired a few months later.

Another senior doctor Prof Dhirendra Maharana was appointed as in-charge director but he did not join at VIMSAR. Later, Dr Prabhati Dutta was appointed as in-charge director of the hospital and medical college. However, Dutta too did not accept the post, citing medical reasons.

The absence of a permanent Director has been hampering development activities at the medical college and hospital.