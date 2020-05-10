STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Leadership of sarpanchs key to containing coronavirus in Odisha

In view of the developing situation, the Odisha Government has decided to increase the quarantine centres for the returnees.

Published: 10th May 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Ganjam district grapples with a surge in Covid-19 positive cases after the arrival of migrant workers, the leadership of sarpanchs will play a determining role ineffective management of the situation, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian said on Saturday.

Interacting with sarpanchs of Ganjam district through video conferencing, he said that strict maintenance of the quarantine centres will make the difference between success or failure in the State’s fight against coronavirus. 

“Sarpanchs have a major role to play in this and realising this, the Government has vested them with the powers of collector. As all the positives in Ganjam, so far, are of returnees placed in quarantine centres, there is no need to be worried,” he said.

He said the sarpanchs have played multifarious roles in development, education, social security,  food security, etc., but their role in providing leadership in fight against coronavirus will always be remembered by people of their villages.  “They will celebrate those sarpanchs who successfully stop coronavirus from entering their villages, “ he stated. 

In view of the developing situation, the State Government has decided to increase the quarantine centres for the returnees. Quarantine centres have been set up in all the 6,700 panchayats and 114 urban local bodies in the State.

Meanwhile, according to Government estimates, only 25 to 30 per cent of the migrant workers have shown keenness to come back. Majority still want to stay back as industries and other activities have resumed in many parts and they are set to be re-engaged in work and earn their livelihood, official sources said.

As the returnees are mostly from the corona affected areas of country like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Government and PRI members are maintaining strict vigil along with community support to ensure that all of them strictly undergo mandatory quarantine.

The Government has raised the quarantine period from 14 to 28 days, including 21 days in institutional quarantine and seven days in home quarantine, to ensure strict screening and prevention of transmission of infection from them to the community.

Odisha has so far managed first three phases of Covid-19 situation successfully. Official sources maintained that this phase will also be managed successfully as the Government and society are prepared for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp