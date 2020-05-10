Leadership of sarpanchs key to containing coronavirus in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Ganjam district grapples with a surge in Covid-19 positive cases after the arrival of migrant workers, the leadership of sarpanchs will play a determining role ineffective management of the situation, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian said on Saturday.

Interacting with sarpanchs of Ganjam district through video conferencing, he said that strict maintenance of the quarantine centres will make the difference between success or failure in the State’s fight against coronavirus.

“Sarpanchs have a major role to play in this and realising this, the Government has vested them with the powers of collector. As all the positives in Ganjam, so far, are of returnees placed in quarantine centres, there is no need to be worried,” he said.

He said the sarpanchs have played multifarious roles in development, education, social security, food security, etc., but their role in providing leadership in fight against coronavirus will always be remembered by people of their villages. “They will celebrate those sarpanchs who successfully stop coronavirus from entering their villages, “ he stated.

In view of the developing situation, the State Government has decided to increase the quarantine centres for the returnees. Quarantine centres have been set up in all the 6,700 panchayats and 114 urban local bodies in the State.

Meanwhile, according to Government estimates, only 25 to 30 per cent of the migrant workers have shown keenness to come back. Majority still want to stay back as industries and other activities have resumed in many parts and they are set to be re-engaged in work and earn their livelihood, official sources said.

As the returnees are mostly from the corona affected areas of country like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Government and PRI members are maintaining strict vigil along with community support to ensure that all of them strictly undergo mandatory quarantine.

The Government has raised the quarantine period from 14 to 28 days, including 21 days in institutional quarantine and seven days in home quarantine, to ensure strict screening and prevention of transmission of infection from them to the community.

Odisha has so far managed first three phases of Covid-19 situation successfully. Official sources maintained that this phase will also be managed successfully as the Government and society are prepared for it.