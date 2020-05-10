This monsoon, more rain pain for Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The city is likely to face sever waterlogging during rainy season as the mammoth task of cleaning drains before the onset of monsoon has been delayed due to lockdown.

Work on desilting of drains and sewer lines, an important part of the monsoon preparedness plan of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), usually begins by April and is completed by the first week of June. However, shortage of labourers owing to the Covid-19 outbreak has put essential maintenance and repair works on hold.

“The desilting work ideally starts in April, but the CMC failed to start it on time due to lockdown. How will it be possible to complete work within the scheduled time without providing additional manpower to make up work for the delayed time?,” questioned former Corporator Giribala Behera.

Though CMC officials are claiming the work is continuing, hardly 25 per cent of the drains so far have been cleaned. City Heath Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra said the engineering section has been instructed to carry out the drain desilting and cleaning works in an expedited manner by using machines.