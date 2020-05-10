Three constables arrested for fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BERHAMPUR: Three constables of 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Bhamini unit, Rayagada, were arrested by Gunupur police on Saturday for allegedly misappropriating IRB funds to the tune of RS 3.45 lakh by manipulating office records.

They are Pankaj Kumura, Hari Krishna Kaibarta and Usat Patra. They had hacked an account of the IRB and since December last, diverted the funds meant for special allowance for security personnel working in Maoist affected districts to their accounts in phases. Kumura transferred the highest Rs 2.68 lakh to his account.

The fraud was detected during an audit by Commandant Dilip Kumar Mohapatra who lodged a police complaint on Friday.