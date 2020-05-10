Unchecked entry of migrants at Manguli Square worry for admin

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: The usually buzzing Manguli Square on National Highway-16 has turned into an influx point for migrants returning from other States during lockdown 3.0.

Connecting National Highway-55, the chowk is a major transport junction of the State where hundreds of trucks and lorries ply daily.

Now, migrants from Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata besides other parts of the country are returning from their workplaces in goods carriers without the knowledge of administration. They are getting down at Manguli and arranging vehicles to travel to their native villages in different districts.

The unchecked and unregistered migration poses a challenge for the administration which has been making all efforts to minimise spread of Covid-19 virus.

Their influx on a daily basis has lured locals to resume their fast food business too. Some locals have started selling ‘dahi bara alu dum’, gup-chup’, sugarcane juice and other snacks in push-carts at the spot, infringing lockdown restrictions and violating social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, locals have expressed concern over the development. “We are concerned about congregation of unscreened migrants in the locality. They are moving freely, buying food and other items from the stalls which is posing a threat for infection,” said a group of locals and urged police administration to check the influx of migrants.