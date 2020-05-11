STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45-day isolation for Rath Yatra chariot makers in Puri

The chariot workshop has been expanded by several yards to maintain social distancing among the carpenters.

Thermal screening of carpenters underway at the construction yard

Thermal screening of carpenters underway at the construction yard

By Express News Service

PURI: More than 200 carpenters engaged in the construction of three chariots for the annual Rath Yatra will be quarantined for 45 days in Sri Jagannath temple-run hotels. The carpenters, who include blacksmiths, roopakaras (painters), Bhoi servitors, darzis (tailors), and Biswakarmas will remain in isolation till the construction of the chariots is completed.

Health personnel are conducting a thermal screening of carpenters every day in the Ratha Khala (construction yard) and have gathered their medical history. So far, all of them are in good health, said administrator, development, of Sri Jagannath temple Ajay Kumar Jena.

Jena said personal protection kits and masks have been provided to the carpenters. They are served breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner, and transported from their hotels to the construction yard and back.

Construction work on the chariots has gained pace as the carpenters are working in two shifts to make up for the 12-day delay. They are working from 8 am to 10 pm in the yard.

The chariot workshop has been expanded by several yards to maintain social distancing among the carpenters. The yard has been barricaded and covered with cloth fencing. Public, including media persons, is not allowed in the 100-meter radius of the yard.

As per tradition, three sets of wheels would be fixed on the axles of the three chariots during the ‘Bhaunri’ ritual which is performed after the 21-day Chandan Yatra of the Trinity comes to an end. This year, the Bhaunri ritual falls on May 17.

Carpenters have already constructed the hubs and now fixing spokes while axles are being shaped to accommodate the wheels, informed Temple public relation officer LD Pujapanda.

