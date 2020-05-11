83 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total tally at 377

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State on Sunday recorded 83 new cases, highest so far on a single day, from eight districts, besides one death due to Covid-19. Barring one in Angul, the rest all are imported. The fresh cases pushed the State tally to 377, spread across 21 districts with Angul and Boudh being the new additions. Odisha, which had recorded 185 cases till May 6, has recorded 192 cases in the last four days. Of the 83 cases, 36 were reported from Ganjam, followed by 15 each in Balasore and Angul, six in Bhadrak, five in Jajpur, three in Boudh, two in Puri and one in Mayurbhanj.

As per the data released by the Health department, 61 cases are imported from Surat, 13 from West Bengal, five from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra. Two cases reported from Jajpur are contacts of previous positive cases linked to Bengal and the one in Angul is a local.

Barring the one in Angul, all others were in quarantine after their return from various States. They have been shifted to Covid Hospitals. While the total number of cases in red zone districts like Ganjam swelled to 125 in eight days, the cases in Jajpur touched 60, Balasore 42 and Bhadrak 31. Until now a green category district, Angul opened its account with 15 cases, including 13 returnees from Surat and one from Maharashtra. Boudh reported three cases, all Surat returnees.

The State has also recorded its third death due to Covid-19. A 45-year-old man, native of Madhupalli and lodged in the Gupteswar Nodal School quarantine centre had died at a quarantine centre in Dhunkapada village on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the person later tested positive for Covid-19. His body has been disposed of as per protocol. However, the cause of death of another 21-year-old man in a quarantine centre in Sonepur district on Saturday is yet to be ascertained. His samples have been sent for tests, he added.