Bihar migrant workers stopped on way home from Odisha

Another worker from Nabinagar in Aurangabad district of Bihar said he along with the others have been suffering for the last one month.

Published: 11th May 2020

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Caught between administrative hassles and employer apathy, 21 migrant workers from Bihar and Jharkhand have nowhere to go. The laborers’ attempt to go home has also failed as they were stopped on the way by the administration at Chakradhapur and brought back to the port town on Sunday. Having exhausted all their savings, they had started their journey to their villages on a few vehicles. Paradip ADP Kanhu Charan Dhir said the laborers have been accommodated at Biju Seva Sadan and given cooked food.

Narrating his ordeal, which started with the imposition of the lockdown, a worker Pappu Yadav of Nilikothipur in Palamu of Jharkhand said, “We were living in pathetic condition at the construction site. We had registered for returning home but since no steps were taken by the administration to facilitate the journey, we decided to  head home on our own.”He said the contractor had stopped paying the workers ever since the lockdown.

Another worker from Nabinagar in Aurangabad district of Bihar said he along with the others, has been suffering for the last one month.

